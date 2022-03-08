'Anonymous' Claims it Hacked Russian Streaming Services to Broadcast Ukraine War Footage

‘Anonymous’ hackers in their latest strike claimed to have hacked into Russian streaming services and TV news channels. They went on to broadcast footage from Ukraine amid the country’s war with Russia, as per reports. Taking to one of their multiple Twitter handles, Anonymous tweeted on March 7, “JUST IN: The hacking collective #Anonymous today hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from #Ukraine." It added that all Russian-state TV channels and the Russia Today (RT) France channel on the Russian Express satellite had been hacked.

As per a report by The Independent, Anonymous had earlier on Monday claimed to carry out “the biggest Anonymous op ever seen" wherein Russia 24, Channel One, and Moscow 24, including streaming sites were all hacked to stream war footage from Ukraine.

Anonymous’ project is a part of the hacktivist group’s recent “cyber war" that it declared on Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It included multiple such moves made by the hackers, including hacking the Russian space agency (a claim denied by Roscosmos), renaming Russian President Vladimir Putin’s yacht and slowing or taking down some of Russia’s state TV channels for a while.

Anonymous declared cyber war against Russia in support of Ukraine on February 25. As per a Business Insider report, the hacktivists took down or slowed Russian government websites including those of the Kremlin, Duma and the Ministry of Defence, as well as RT.com which is the website of a state-controlled television network. Most of the websites have reportedly recovered now. ‘Anonymous’ had announced their initiative on Twitter, writing, “Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say “NO" to Vladimir Putin’s war. We are Anonymous. We are Legion (sic) Expect us," among their tweets.

