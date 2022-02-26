Home » News » Buzz » 'Anonymous' Hackers' Cyber War Against Russia For Ukraine Has Twitter Rooting

'Anonymous' had announced their initiative on Twitter yesterday. (Credits: Anonymous on Twitter)
The 'Anonymous' hackers' collective took down several Russian government websites. Most of them have recovered now.

Buzz Staff| News18.com
Updated: February 26, 2022, 13:51 IST

‘Anonymous’, the hackers’ collective, declared cyber war against Russia in support of Ukraine on February 25. As per a Business Insider report, the hacktivists took down or slowed Russian government websites including those of the Kremlin, Duma and the Ministry of Defence, as well as RT.com which is the website of a state-controlled television network. Most of the websites have reportedly recovered now. ‘Anonymous’ had announced their initiative on Twitter yesterday, writing, “Put yourselves in the shoes of the Ukrainians being bombed right now. Together we can change the world, we can stand up against anything. It is time for the Russian people to stand together and say “NO" to Vladimir Putin’s war. We are Anonymous. We are Legion (sic) Expect us," among their tweets.

Several accounts of the hacktivist group could be found tweeting with #OpRussia and #OpKremlin. One such account posted a video with a message to Russia and Western allies over Ukraine. “‘"If tensions continue to worsen in #Ukraine, then we can take hostage… industrial control systems.’ Expect us," their tweet reads.

Twitter users came out in support of Anonymous’ initiative. From “I love when Anon enters the chat" to “of course we are expecting you", Twitter could be seen rooting for the collective’s war against Russia.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday that has killed scores of people and forced more than 50,000 to flee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Buzz Staff

first published: February 26, 2022, 13:51 IST