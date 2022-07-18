Antarctica Witnesses Fiery Pink-Purple Skies as Dreamy Pictures Mesmerise the Internet

The people of Antarctica witnessed fiery pink and purple sky as a result of an ‘afterglow’ of the Tonga volcano eruption. It is being said that the eruption created a dazzling stratospheric spectacle. This phenomenon has been previously observed in New Zealand and Australia over the past month and is said to be the aftermath of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption in January 2022. After realising this, the scientists working in the region reported the phenomenon to New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospherics (Niwa).

Stuart Shaw, a science technician with Antarctica New Zealand, who is stationed at Scott Base for the winter, while speaking to the Guardian said, “Usually in mid-winter, Antarctica is nearly continuously dark, except for a slight ‘nautical twilight’ at around midday, which means the horizon is faintly visible in good conditions." He further added that this year they were presented with quite a show. It had most of the station personnel grabbing jackets and running outside with their cameras to look at the extremely pretty colours.

Several social media users took to their Twitter handles and shared images of the same. Here are a few posts.

Meanwhile, earlier, the people of Zhoushan city in China witnessed mysterious blood-red skies leading to panic among the residents. Videos showed the sky over the port city in crimson colour along with thick layers of fog. Reports suggest the sky was the reddest towards the port areas. Global Times reported people recorded the skies turning crimson red, from their houses, balconies, and streets. The videos and photos of the phenomenon went viral with more than 150 million views on Chinese social media platforms Sina and Weibo. Many of the users termed the phenomenon a bad omen over the Chinese government’s handling of Covid-19 in the country.

“I have never seen anything like this before. It really amazes me that the sky can even turn red," a user said, as reported by Global Times.

