Anti-Biden Figurines with 'Let's Go Brandon' Sign Sold at US Military Base, Banned

There are a lot of ways you can get a political message across to the common mass but a vendor who had set up shop at an Alaskan military base tried to do it in the most bizarre way possible. According to Anchorage Daily News, the vendor, stationed at a mall at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had put up wooden figurines for sale deriding President Joe Biden. The figurines were meant to resemble former President Donald Trump and were holding up a sign that read ‘Let’s go Brandon’, a chant that is recently being used as a slogan against President Biden. The resemblance of the figurine to Trump was easily decipherable, with the long red tie and shock of yellow hair. After this incident, updates have been made by officials in the provisions for vendors on what is appropriate or inappropriate for sale in a base.

Chris Ward, senior public affairs manager for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service told Anchorage News that the vendor had made a short term contract with the venue and that he had closed shop by the time officials started investigating the figurines he was selling.

The slogan is a code for an expletive directed towards Biden and originated earlier this year from a NASCAR clip that went viral. “Let’s go Brandon" has since been adopted by Republicans seeking to establish conservative bona fides, as a valid slogan. The slogan has also been adapted by protestors at Biden’s public appearances and is stamped on anti-Biden merchandise available for sale throughout the country.

“Once this product was identified, it was determined to be outside the established parameters for resale," Ward told Anchorage Daily News and added that all vendors that are incoming will be told in advance to not include products of this nature for sale. The name of the vendor in question has not been revealed.

