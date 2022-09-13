'Anti-Gravity Gang' Leaves Internet In Disbelief With Front Lever Pyramid

A video showing 9 men trying to form a front lever pyramid is going viral over the internet, leaving netizens in shock. From shocking reel transitions to mouth-watering food videos, Instagram has new content going viral every day. But what’s taking the internet by storm since being posted on August 28th is the “Anti-Gravity Gang" attempting to make an inverted pyramid.

Captioned “9 Man Front Level Pyramid" by Instagram user Adam Morsel, who first uploaded the video, the clip shows nine men trying to create an inverted pyramid by only grabbing onto each other’s shoulders and angling themselves parallel to the ground. Though their first few attempts failed, the men kept at it. Eventually, they got it right and were deservedly shown celebrating their successful attempt at the end of the video. The fitness video is going viral for all the right reasons and netizens are motivated as much as they are shocked.

With over 6 million likes and 50 million views since it was first uploaded, the ‘Anti-Gravity Gang’ is leaving netizens in awe with their strength and determination. Instagram users are calling their brilliant feat ‘Top Tier’, ‘Dope’, and ‘Impressive’. Another Instagram user reacted with the comment, “Awesome for showing the progression. No one gets it on the first try," not only praising them for their strength but their determination to get it right. While another remarked ‘And full props to the bar also’, referring to the bar on which they were hanging to build the pyramid.

Instagram user Adam Morsel has posted more such videos of his calisthenics training, a form of strength training that uses the entire body, as well as, targets large muscle groups, with movements involving pushing, grasping with minimal equipment.

