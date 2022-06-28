'Anti-social' 14-year-old Boy Banned from Entering UK Town for Three Years

A teenager from a town in the UK had become so notorious that he had to be banned from entering it for the next three years, reported Metro.co.uk. The 14-year-old boy named Keylan Evans had wreaked havoc in the Worcestershire town of Kidderminster, UK, agitating its residents. From local businesses to other people living in the area, Keylan did not spare anyone and troubled the whole society.

After having enough of the notorious kid, a string of complaints were made against Keylan. He was accused of regularly indulging in anti-social and threatening behavior along with online abuse. This prompted the local authorities to take cognizance of the kid’s mischief and look for a solution.

The matter was brought before a court that has now banned Keylan from entering the town until May 2025. Noting the menace caused by Keylan, the court handed him a Criminal Behavior Order (CBO). The court stated that Keylan had caused a “significant amount of distress and harassment to local businesses, members of the public and the wider community."

Apart from blocking his entry into the town, the Worcester Magistrates Court prohibited Keylan from being in a group of more than three people. This did not include his immediate family members.

Moreover, Keylan also has restrictions placed on his communications and behavior. The teenager can also face jail time or be slapped with a hefty fine if he is found breaching the ban imposed by the court.

Sergeant Daniel Townsend hoped that the order will bring some improvement in the teen and prevent him from resorting to mischief. “I hope the CBO provides reassurance to the local community that the police will take positive action in these situations," the sergeant added.

Keylan isn’t the first kid to get banned from entering a town. Another 17-year-old boy from Newton-le-Willows town in the UK was slapped with a similar Criminal Behavior Order and was barred from entering the area. He was involved in crimes including theft and assault and was given a youth rehabilitation order by the court, reported St Helens Star.

