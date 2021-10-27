'Antivirus Heals Everything': Mumbai Police's Witty Tips on Cyber Safety

Mumbai Police’s official social media handles are known to make their advisory posts rather interesting. Law enforcement agencies in the country have been opting for unique methods to seek attention and encourage people to follow rules. Including Instagram and Twitter, the Mumbai Police department has a huge fan following across platforms for its engaging social media posts. They often use contemporary memes and references from Bollywood films to keep people informed on various topics and spread social messages. At times, they give meaningful twists to informative posts, which are also always on point. The idea behind the latest post was to encourage people to use antivirus and strong passwords to ensure cyber security. In a series comprising four separate advocates, Mumbai Police used the hashtag National Cyber Safety Month. The social media team of the cops wrote, “Human life needs a simple motto; Be happy & cyber safe" in the caption.

Here is what the message said:

1. Antivirus heals everything

2. Keep strong passwords today for a better tomorrow

3. Life is too short to accept an unknown online request

4. Decide your screen time for a simple life

Known for its innovative notifications, Mumbai Police added another post with superb wordplay in the caption. Posting a note about cybersecurity, the department shared a message cautioning people to never share personal information online. The team wrote,

“’Stick’ to the basics and take a ‘Note’ of all the tips which make your internet experience cyber safe" followed by a hashtag to mark National Cyber Safety Month.

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month was launched 18 years ago to ensure consumers and organizations are prepared to take on the cybersecurity landscape. Started initially by the Department of Homeland Security and the National Cyber Security Alliance, the awareness month will focus on educating the public and private sector to expand cyber resilience. The theme for this year is “Do Your Part. #BeCyberSmart". The aim is to empower individuals and businesses to be informed on the tools needed to be more secure online and identify their role in protecting their part of cyberspace.

