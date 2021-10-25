'Didn't Fast on Karva Chauth?': Trolls Blaming Anushka Sharma for India's Loss Must Stop

India suffered a major setback in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Sunday as it lost to arch rival Pakistan wherein the latter’s captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed unbeaten half-centuries to defeat India by 10 wickets. But what was worse was the level of hatred spewed at Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. Sharma has earlier too been an easy target of such trolls because of India’s any poor performance at cricket matches. While the actress has mostly stayed above commenting much on such cheap vitriol and maintained a classy demeanor, Virat had once blasted the trolls and came out in Sharma’s support earlier on Twitter.

Many trolls on the internet picked at Anushka and Virat and also dredged up the couple’s earlier appeal of not bursting crackers for Diwali and asked them to ‘refrain from doling out advice on Diwali and instead focus on improving at winning matches’.

And some were even a step ahead, asking Anushka if she didn’t keep her ‘karwachauth fast’ for Virat Kohli!

Anushka has faced such bigoted comments earlier as well. In 2014, after Kohli got out at zero in Britain’s Lord’s stadium in what ended up as a tragic loss in a five-match test series against the English team, Sharma was blamed for the loss. Incidentally, Sharma was not even in England at the time of the match. In worst case scenario, Kohli’s good performances in Sharma’s absence also made her the target of bigoted trolls when in 2016, when the duo had broken up for a short spell, many of his “fans" noted that Kohli’s performance had indeed improved.

In 2016, Kohli had come out in support of then girlfriend Anushka after trolls shared vitriol against the latter after Kohli’s less than perfect performance in the T20 Internationals. Kohli had tweeted, “Shame on people for trolling @AnushkaSharma non-stop. Have some compassion. She has always only given me positivity."

