Anushka Sharma Playing Cricket? BCCI Women's Tweet Sends Fans Spiralling

Mentions of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in conjunction with cricket usually only happens when sexist trolls take over social media to blame her for Virat Kohli’s bad day on the pitch. However, a tweet from BCCI women’s team is now going viral for mentioning Anushka Sharma because it’s apparently not common knowledge that the name is shared by the captain of India’s B side playing in the U-19 Women’s cricket tournament. After an Under 19 Interstate One-Day Tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to host the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22. The standout players from the interstate competition have been divided into four teams namely Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D. BCCI women’s Twitter handle wrote, “Anushka Sharma 52 runs in 88 balls (5×4, 1×6) India B 140/0 #U19ChallengerTrophy (sic)," on the microblogging platform, and soon, the post was filled with perplexed users wondering when Anushka, the actor and Virat Kohli’s wife, started playing cricket.

In the opening match, India A was facing India B. All four teams will be fighting against each other in a number of league matches from November 2 to November 7 in Jaipur. The two teams battled it out against each other at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur. The competition is of great importance for all the players as it will help them in impressing the selectors and confirming a spot in India’s Under-19 team.

After India’s World Cup loss to Pakistan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli faced brutal trolling on social media. Sharma, especially, has been a target for trolls year after year. Many trolls on the internet picked at Anushka and Virat and also dredged up the couple’s earlier appeal of not bursting crackers for Diwali and asked them to ‘refrain from doling out advice on Diwali and instead focus on improving at winning matches’. Some even went as far as to ask if she didn’t keep a ‘Karva Chauth’ fast for Kohli, which, according to them, resulted in the team’s defeat. While Sharma has mostly stayed above commenting much on such cheap vitriol and maintained a classy demeanour, Virat had once blasted the trolls and came out in Sharma’s support earlier on social media.

