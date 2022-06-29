AOC Rips into Pro-lifers Trying to Slam Her for Sharing Abortion Access Info

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has never been afraid of making a statement and in the wake of Roe v Wade being overturned, she has been outspokenly hitting out at pro-lifers. Now, she has taken on those who have criticised her over sharing abortion access resources. On Instagram, AOC has been collating resources on how to self-manage abortions, as well as options to protect one’s digital security in a post-Roe world. She shared abortion pill access resources, answered queries from followers, as well as other extensive information on the subject. Pro-lifers, of course, were not happy and tried to make it known. AOC’s response: “Yeah, and?"

She also tweeted: “Republicans are mad because I am sharing this information. Too bad!" She has ripped into numerous pro-lifers over the past weekend.

AOC’s resources are crucial at this juncture as concerns that their data from period tracking apps could be accessed by the law enforcement are forcing many American women to delete such apps. Women have been taking to Twitter to share that they would be deleting such apps pronto. Experts say that these apprehensions are, in fact, legitimate. As per a report in NPR, privacy experts have expressed similar concerns. Not just period tracking apps, but any app gathering sensitive information should be given “additional level of scrutiny", an expert told NPR.

