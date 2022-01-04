AP Man Cons Over 100 People at Airports By Posing As Student Who Missed His Flight

A man from Andhra Pradesh conned multiple passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Over the course of the last four or five years, he conned over 100 passengers, all by pretending to be a student who had happened to miss his flight. India. com reported that the man, Modela Venkata Dinesh Kumar, would pose as a student from a reputed university who had happened upon this misfortune, and then he would take money from the people he conned, claiming it was for his travel conveyance. The incident surfaced after a complainant who resides in Maulana Azad Medical College’s PG Men’s Hostel brought the matter to the police. He had travelled from Baroda to Delhi IGI Airport T-3 on December 19, 2021, when he was approached by Kumar. As per his process, Kumar had displayed an ID card of a university. He claimed that he was coming from Chandigarh and had missed his connecting flight to Visakhapatnam. He added that a ticket would cost him Rs 15,000 but he had only Rs 6,500 on him.

The complainant was convinced to pay him the Rs 9,250 that he said he required. The amount was deposited via Google Pay and Kumar promised that he would return the money as soon as he reached his destination. The victim approached the police when Kumar did not return the amount even after he demanded it back multiple times. After a complaint was registered, the police team identified a man who frequented the airport by monitoring CCTV cameras.

“On December 30, on the basis of CCTV footage, the alleged suspected person was apprehended from IGI Airport T-2 when he was trying to cheat other passengers," the India .com report quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Tyagi as saying.

Further investigation revealed that Kumar used to carry out this operation in several airports. It was also found out that there were five existing FIRs against him and many complaints were voiced on Twitter as well. Per usual, Kumar would introduce himself as a student of a reputed university to his victims, convince them to pay for him as he had missed his flight and then con them of the money.

(With inputs from PTI)

