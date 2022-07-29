APJ Abdul Kalam Once Made a Whole Audience Take Oath to Make Their Mothers Smile Daily

Former President of India, late APJ Abdul Kalam once had a roomful of audience take the sweetest oath and a video of it has been going viral on social media. The clip was shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. In it, Dr Kalam could be heard narrating the story of how he met young people at Tirupati and made them take an oath to make their mother smile daily. He administered the same on the audience in the video as well: “From today onwards, I will make my mother smile daily."

“Mother’s smile means family’s smile," Dr Kalam said. He said that this could make the entire family happy and that it could create a good ambience in the family set-up.

Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist and a phenomenal teacher who served as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007, and widely referred to “People’s President". Kalam collapsed while delivering a lecture at Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Shillong and died from an apparent cardiac arrest on July 27, 2015.

At a time when it was no less than a dream for India to have its own Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV), Dr Kalam’s hard work and efforts for over a decade, making it possible for the country to have its first indigenous SLV. SLV III was developed by Kalam which was used for launching the Rohini satellite into Earth’s orbit. It also marked India’s entry into the Space club.

