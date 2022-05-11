Home » News » Buzz » Apple Announces End of iPod After 21 Years and Twitter is Saying Goodbye to 'Old Friend'

On October 23, back in 2001, Steve Jobs had announced to the world the launch of the iPod. (Credits: When We Were Young on Twitter)
The Apple iPod is no more and Twitter is bidding it farewell.

Apple has officially announced the end of an era: the iPod is no more. Apple will no longer make iPods, however you will be able to buy the iPod till the time existing supplies last from Apple stores. On October 23, back in 2001, Steve Jobs had announced to the world the launch of the iPod. That makes it 21 years old, which, in Apple gadget-years, is almost ancient, and now it’s finally time to say goodbye. Apple will no longer make iPods, however you will be able to buy the iPod till the time existing supplies last from Apple stores. The OG iPod was the first MP3 player to be able to store over 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery.

NPR had, in 2009, described the iPod as a “quantum leap in listening", it said in a report. It added that the first-generation iPod was launched with the slogan “1,000 songs in your pocket". The iPod, after its launch in October, went on sale in November of 2001.

Here’s how people have been saying goodbye.

As per a Guardian report, the launch of the iPod in 2001 salvaged the fast declining record business and also helped Steve Jobs turn Apple into the “most profitable company in history". The report added that the iPod Mini was launched in 2004, which further bolstered Apple’s dominance in the portable music market.

Buzz Staff

first published: May 11, 2022, 12:01 IST