Apple CEO Tim Cook Gives a Shoutout to Photos Taken by Tamil Nadu Students

CEO of American tech company Apple, Tim Cook, shared two pictures taken by students in Tamil Nadu on Twitter this weekend. The pictures taken with iPhone 13 Mini were part of Chennai Photo Biennale. One of the pictures shared by Cook featured two euphoric kids sitting at the beach, while the other captured the sky reflecting the lake. Sharing the pictures on the microblogging site on Saturday, Cook wrote, “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale."

Netizens are also reacting to Cook’s latest tweet. One of the comments read, “Thanks Tim for recognising this."

https://twitter.com/ragusel/status/1508165210598785044?s=20&t=BAVnqJ52VmSQb_ldkxgnxA

Another comment read, “Unadulterated fun of childhood. I miss my childhood spent in India. The joys and smiles were real."

The pictures are part of A Land of Stories exhibition where 40 students from across Tamil Nadu participated. The exhibition is on till April 17, 2022 from 9:30 PM to 5 PM at Egmore Museum, Chennai. One can visit the exhibition that has captured various parts of Tamil Nadu through the lenses of student artists. One can also go on weekend guided tours of the exhibition to find out more about the workshops that led up to the showcase.

15 students were selected from the workshop to explore Tamil Nadu through their lens. Besides this, students from APL Global School, KC High International School, Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School, MH Road, Perambur, Chettinad Academy of Research and Education, Rani Lady Meyyammai Higher Secondary School, among others participated in this exhibition.

“The state’s heritage, both natural and man-made, can be seen aplenty across its length and breadth. That is exactly what these young artists from all over Tamil Nadu were invited to document over the last few months," mentioned the website.

The photo exhibition is divided into categories such as the earth and the sky, living in the spaces, through the street, the storytellers and medley of shades that paint the regular days of Tamil Nadu.

