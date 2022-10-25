Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares Diwali Pic Clicked By Mumbai Photographer Using iPhone

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Monday wished all of his followers a Happy Diwali as he shared a mesmerising image of a diya which has been shot by an iPhone. Giving a shoutout to Mumbai based photographer Apeksha Maker, Cook said that the picture beautifully depicts why Diwali is called the festival of lights. “This photo beautifully captures why Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights. Wishing all who celebrate a holiday full of joy and prosperity. #ShotoniPhone by Apeksha Maker," read the caption of the image.

The image perfectly shows Diwali decor. As Diwali approaches, people start decorating their houses. On the festival, people light diyas in every nook and corner. The shared image is just another image of a diya, with an immense focus on intricate details. Have a look:

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 46K likes. “Happy Diwali from family of Abraham to all nations & religions who celebrate this day. We hope this day brings joy & in your lives Nations & faiths following the Abrahamic religion respect & honor all other religions & are making this world a cradle of peace through diplomacy," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Happy Diwali to you sir, may love flourish throughout the heart and may peace reign throughout the world."

This comes just a few months after Cook shared two pictures taken by students in Tamil Nadu on Twitter. The pictures taken with iPhone 13 Mini were part of Chennai Photo Biennale. One of the pictures shared by Cook featured two euphoric kids sitting at the beach, while the other captured the sky reflecting the lake. Sharing the pictures on the microblogging site on Saturday, Cook wrote, “Forty high school students from Tamil Nadu, India captured the vibrance of their communities on iPhone 13 mini. Now their work is featured in the student showcase at the historic Egmore Museum for the Chennai Photo Biennale."

The pictures are part of A Land of Stories exhibition where 40 students from across Tamil Nadu participated. The exhibition is on till April 17, 2022 from 9:30 PM to 5 PM at Egmore Museum, Chennai. One can visit the exhibition t

