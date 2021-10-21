Apple Cloth Sold Out? People Baffled as Internet Polishes off Rs 1,900 Invention

We have one question - if everyone’s mocking the $19 Apple polishing cloth - why is everyone still buying it? At the most recent Apple Event, the company which ‘iMakes’ smartphones, laptops, watches and mostly tech devices unvieled a product that was a little different: fabric. The thing that remained the same, however, was the steep price tag the company is known for. The fabric in question is a ‘polishing cloth’ for you to clean your devices. The cloth, priced at $19 or Rs 1,900 in India is made of nonabrasive materials. Although the microfibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it. Apple on its website describes it as “Made with soft, non-abrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass, safely and effectively." It even has a compatibility list. Hint: It’s every Apple Device with a screen, ever.

The surprising factor, however, is the demand for the cloth, despite the mockery of it at its launch, still appears to be exceedingly high. The current wait time to receive the cloth is almost two months. In India, if you had to place an order, at the time of writing this article, October 21, your apple polishing cloth would reach you between 1 Dec - 11 Dec.

Advertisement

This isn’t limited to India - It’s for every other country too.

Even Tesla CEO and SpaceX boss Elon Musk is amused.

The tech giant has recommended using ‘soft, lint-free cloth’ and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products. This Rs 1,900 cloth can do all that better, Apple says. The newly launched cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass safely and effectively.

Here’s a long list of products the cloth is compatible with, if you were wondering: iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPad mini (6th generation), iPad (9th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air 2, iPad Air (1st generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini 4, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 2, iPad mini (1st generation), MacBook Air (M1, 2020), MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2020), MacBook Air (Retina, 13-inch, 2018 - 2019), MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2015 - 2017), MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2015), MacBook Pro (14-inch, 2021), MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2021), MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020), MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2016 - 2019), MacBook Pro (Retina, 13-inch, Late 2012 - 2015), MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019), MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2016 - 2019), MacBook Pro (Retina, 15‑inch, Mid 2012 ‑ 2015), MacBook (Retina, 12-inch, Early 2015 - 2017), iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021), iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2019), iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, 2017), iMac (Retina 4K, 21.5-inch, Late 2015), iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2019 - 2020), iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, 2017), iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2014 - 2015), iMac Pro (2017), Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 5, Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 2, Apple Watch Series 1, Apple Watch 1st generation, Pod touch (7th generation)

iPod touch (6th generation), iPod touch (5th generation), iPod nano (7th generation), iPod shuffle (4th generation), and the Pro Display XDR.

Advertisement

Apple at the event has launched the new MacBook Pro with two new high-performance chips, along with the third-generation AirPods, and new colours for the HomePod Mini and a new Apple Music plan. Apple, much to many people’s surprise, launched two instead of one high-end M1-series Silicon chip. The company also launched the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that will be powered by the new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. Apple also unveiled the third generation AirPods during the “Unleashed" event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.