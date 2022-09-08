Apple iOS 16 Release Date is Near and Vintage iPhone Users are Eagerly Waiting With Memes

Apple announced the launch of the iOS 16 at the Far Out event in Cupertino, and the wait is finally over. It will be available for free download from September 12. But not everyone, unfortunately, will be eligible for the update. You will be able to upgrade on some older models including iPhone SE (second generation or later), iPhone 8 and newer models, ranging upto the latest iPhone 14 series. The watchOS 9 for Apple Watch Series 4 and later will also have a public release on the day.

The eighth public beta for the iOS 16 was launched last month. Vintage iPhone users are finally catching a good night’s sleep.

iOS 16 brings an update to the Lock Screen, and new sharing, communication, and intelligence features that are aimed at enhancing the iPhone experience.

Apple iOS 16 also introduces iCloud Shared Photo Library to seamlessly share photos and videos with family, updates to Messages and Mail that help users stay in touch with ease, and powerful enhancements to Live Text and Visual Look Up.

At the Far Out event, Apple launched the iPhone 14 series- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the iPhone 14 (with 6.1-inch display) and iPhone 14 Plus (6.7-inch display) will be the most popular options for people on a tight budget, the real deal is in the new iPhone 14 Pro series.

If you look at the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, both these phones offer the same A15 Bionic chipset that’s there on the iPhone 13 series. The design is also the same. Improvements include better cameras with a larger sensor along with a new 12MP selfie camera with autofocus. There’s no ProMotion on these phones but there’s a new Emergency SOS feature via satellite.

The iPhone 14 series will get the latest iOS 16 software update and users will be eligible to get Apple Fitness+ subscription even if they don’t have an Apple Watch.

