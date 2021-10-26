Apple iPod Was Born 20 Years Ago and Now it's 1,000 Memories in Your Pocket

On October 23, back in 2001, Steve Jobs announced to the world the launch of the iPod. That makes it twenty years old, which, in Apple gadget-years, is almost ancient. On the twentieth anniversary of the OG music on the go, people on the internet could not help but feel nostalgic about the bygone eras. The iPod marked the start of an era, changed the way music was consumed for many. Today, in the age of smartphones, Spotify and other readily and democratically available music platforms as well as equipment, it is a largely redundant device. However, its nostalgic value is not lost on social media users. NPR had, in 2009, described the iPod as a “quantum leap in listening", it said in a recent report. It added that the first-generation iPod was launched with the slogan “1,000 songs in your pocket". The iPod, after its launch in October, went on sale in November of 2001. We have come a long way since then. Here’s how Twitterati have been feeling.

Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt was also among the crowd feeling nostalgic about the iPod.

One Twitter user is an iPod enthusiast, to put it mildly, and has held on to his collection of the device. “Can you believe it was 20 years ago today that the 1st Apple iPod was announced? I still use one every single day & collecting old ones is a lot of fun. What was YOUR favorite iPod? Do you still have it?" they wrote.

The Museum of Modern Art also wished the iPod a happy anniversary, writing, “20 years ago today we were all shocked to learn that you can fit 1,000 songs in your pocket!"

Did you know that the iPod Touch is something that sells to this day? “Today is the day I got to know that Apple still sells the iPod Touch, and it goes up to ₹39,700 in India for the 256GB Variant," a Twitter user wrote.

As per Guardian, the launch of the iPod in 2001 salvaged the fast declining record business and also helped Steve Jobs turn Apple into the “most profitable company in history". The report added that the iPod Mini was launched in 2004, which further bolstered Apple’s dominance in the portable music market.

