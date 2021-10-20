Apple Sells Cleaning Cloth for Rs 1,900 and Internet is Marvelling at New 'Innovation'

Your Apple devices, however much they might have high performing ‘superpowers’ as compared to other products, they too need cleaning from time to time and we don’t mean holding the laptop under running tap water and then adding detergent powder to ‘clean’ it, whatever might have a particular Hindi daily show might have told you! We mean actually cleaning it with a soft cloth. But now, to make things easier for you, Apple has launched a ‘polishing cloth’ for you to clean your devices. The cloth, priced at Rs1,900 in India is made of nonabrasive materials and although the micro fibre cloth has an Apple stamp on it, people are yet to know how it is more special than other such similar cloth.

The launch of the cloth attracted some major reactions from netizens. While some were genuinely surprised at the cloth, others reacted humourously to it.

Check out some of the reactions:

The tech giant has recommended using ‘soft, lint-free cloth’ and avoiding “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items" to clean its products. This Rs 1,900 cloth can do all that better, Apple says. The newly launched cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture glass safely and effectively.

One can head to Apple’s official online store to order the expensive ‘piece of cloth’ which according to the website, will be delivered between 28 October and 1 November.

