Apple Watch Alerts Woman of 'Loud Environment' Around Her, Here's What It Actually Was

Apple’s technological advancement is so unprecedented that it has now become one of the most trusted products consumed by millions of people all across the globe. Recently, one of the consumers who own an Apple watch was left amazed by its advanced technology for a push notification that she received that had a warning sign for ‘loud environment.’ But what made the event hilarious was that she was seated beside a newborn baby when she was alerted by the product. It appears that the Apple watch detected the baby’s piercing as a warning and forwarded the information to the watch’s owner.

The consumer was so stumped by the notification that she captured the moment and shared it online via Twitter. In the picture, the consumer flaunts her Apple watch that shows the notification, meanwhile, a newborn baby can be seen crying in blurred background. While sharing the photo, the Twitter user stated, “Thanks for the push notification, Siri – that’s exactly what I needed at that moment." In a subsequent tweet, she further listed other normal events which are perceived as a threat by her Apple watch, “Things that are 90dB: lawnmowers, blenders, power tools, Hugo when he wakes up from a nap and suddenly realizes he is so hungry."

The notification on the watch alerted the user that if her baby continues to cry for 30 minutes, there’s a slight chance that she can suffer temporary hearing loss. “Loud Environment – Sound level hit 90 decibels. Around 30 minutes at this level can cause temporary hearing loss," read the pop-up notification. Take a look at the viral photo below:

A barrage of users who encountered similar incidents responded to the Twitter user’s post. A netizen shared that he and his wife would use disposable earplugs when their baby was a month old. One of the products detected that the safe exposure to their baby’s cry was only 1.5 minutes a day. “My wife and I used to keep disposable earplugs in our pockets when our little one was a month or two old and in her intense crying phase. According to NIOSH safe exposure time at this level is about 1.5 minutes per day," shared the user.

Another wrote, “It amazes me that babies don’t damage their own ears doing this"

One more commented, “We have twin girls, and one of them has a cry so piercing I swear it could shatter glass. Solidarity."

Meanwhile, a user revealed that their device kept sending them stress warnings when they were discussing their cancer diagnosis, “I was talking to a doctor about a cancer diagnosis, and my device kept going on and warning me that I was stressed. Yes, I know. Thank you."

The viral tweet has garnered over 188.2 thousand likes on the micro-blogging site. The user who shared the post is identified to be Kelsey Farish, who is a media, tech, and IP lawyer.

