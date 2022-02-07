Apple Watch Calls 911, Saves US Man’s Life Who Fell Off His Bike

Indeed, technology can’t replace humans but technology can act like humans to save lives. There have been many instances where technology acts as a lifesaver. The recent case of a man in the United States proves it. When the man fell from his electric bike, Apple Watch automatically dialed the emergency contact number 911, resulting in saving the life of the person with timely treatment. As per the Appleinsider report, a man from Morrow, Georgia, fell from his electric bike and the apple watch was able to detect that the owner had fallen and sent an alert to 911.

The Hermosa Beach Police received an emergency call at 1.30 am on January 22 about the accident. The police instantly tracked the person’s location and sent emergency services to the place. As quoted by Fox LA, the man was bleeding badly from the head when police reached the scene. The medical officers gave on-the-spot treatment to the man to stop the bleeding and later sent him to the local hospital. Social media posts are claiming it to be an attack or a planned crime. Police, however, have denied any such speculations stating it to be a solo-bike accident.

This isn’t the first time the Apple Watch is doing the magic of saving someone’s life. Earlier in 2020, the Apple Watch Series 5 saved the life of a 61-year-old man in India by checking his ECG and giving a signal of unusual heart activity. R Rajhans, a retired pharma professional, was having irregular heartbeats after which he sent the ECG report from the watch to the doctor. Later, he was detected with a low ejection fraction. Amid COVID-19, he wasn’t able to go through immediate surgery and tests, and the Apple Watch kept monitoring his ECG which helped him in timely detection.

