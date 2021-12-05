'Apun Hi Bhagwan Hai': Desis Hail Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket Haul with Hilarious Memes

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel created history on Saturday during the second Test against India with a 10-wicket haul in a single innings. The Mumbai-born cricketer is now only the third player in history to take all 10 wickets in an innings, after Jim Laker in 1956 and Anil Kumble in 1999. The 33-year-old, who had not bowled in first-class cricket since June before the series, had little idea that on day two of the 2nd Test he will etch his name in cricket history with a rarest of rarest achievements. While cricket experts, players and fans hailed him, some took the opportunity to mark the remarkable achievement with some hilarious memes.

Take a look:

Advertisement

>Also Read: When to Declare? Fans Turn Cricket Pundits as Kohli’s India Dominate Mumbai Test

Advertisement

A lead of over 400 runs, more than 2 days of play left, and with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj waiting to pounce on the Black Caps, when should India, led by Virat Kohli, declare? That’s the hot topic of discussion among fans and spectators who have tuned in to the exciting second Test being played at the Wankhede Stadium on a lazy Sunday morning.

After Patel’s 10-fer in the first innings where the hosts still managed to post 325, Indian bowlers wreaked havoc and bundled out the visiting New Zealand for a mere 62. With the lead growing stronger by the minute and India being favourites to wrap up the series 1-0, all eyes are now on coach Rahul Dravid and Kohli to bring back the Indian bowlers on the field and finish the business for their side quickly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.