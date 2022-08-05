Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Surprises Fans on Hawaiian Airlines Flight, Offers Them Water Bottles

Living up to his superhero title Aquaman, Jason Momoa gave the passengers on a flight to Hawaii a surprise, when he turned up as their flight attendant. Jason was captured handing out water bottles on a Hawaiian Airlines flight, and now his videos are taking the internet by storm. As per People, the 43-year-old actor made this special trip from Los Angeles to Hawaii two days ago to celebrate the airline’s partnership with his company Mananalu. In the now-viral video, Jason can be seen decked in a dashing grey suit with a pink flower tucked behind his left ear, just like the other attendants on the flight. The video shows passengers cheering for the actor as he drags the cart and hands out the water bottles to them. Originally, the video was shared by TikTok user Kylee Yoshikawa with the caption, “When Jason Momoa is your flight attendant." However, it went viral on social media and ended up being shared by several fan pages.

One of the staff members of the flight, Valerie Akiona shared a series of pictures and videos of the day. Penning down a lengthy note in the caption, Valerie revealed that the actor’s sustainable company is working towards curbing plastic waste.

After Jason’s promotional activity grabbed the attention of his fans, they all lauded him. One user commented, “His marketing team is genius lol."Another wrote, “Now he is truly Aquaman." A third wrote, “Jason makes a gorgeous air steward."

After giving a jaw-dropping performance in James Wan’s Aquaman, the actor will next be seen in its sequel, Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, which will be released in March next year.

