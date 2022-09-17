Arbaaz Khan Rules India Google Trends After Roger Federer's Retirement

Roger Federer announced his retirement from competitive Tennis on Thursday, and around the same time, interest in Bollywood’s Arbaaz Khan also piqued on the Internet, as revealed by Google Trends. Coincidence? Not really, because the doppelganger debate once again came to the fore, much to the credit of Hansal Mehta. Famous doppelganger pairs are not rare by any stretch of the imagination, and Federer and Khan have been considered such a pair for a long time. Mehta presumably made a joke in that vein, sharing Khan’s photo and writing, “Going to miss you champion. #RogerFederer."

A look at Google Trends reveals that over the past day, for search term “Roger Federer", Arbaaz Khan connections pop up quite a bit. In the related queries, first is Hansal Mehta. Many who didn’t get the joke had trolled him widely over the photo of Khan. Another related query is “Roger Federer father Salim Khan [sic]". Salim Khan is the father of Arbaaz Khan. “Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan" and just “Arbaaz Khan" were also among the related queries.

Advertisement

Hansal Mehta, Salim Khan and Arbaaz Khan also found mentions among related topics for search term “Roger Federer".

Advertisement

Federer’s farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. The 41-year-old won 20 Grand Slam titles during his career. A series of knee operations forced him out of the Tennis court since Wimbledon 2021. He posted the big news on his social media accounts where he stated that he worked hard to return to competitive tennis in the past couple of years but feels that his body has given him a clear message.

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," he said in a statement posted on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

As Roger Federer joined Serena Williams in bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career, tennis moved ever closer to the end of a golden era.

Williams’ emotional goodbye at the U.S. Open earlier this month was followed by Federer’s announcement on Thursday. Both players had taken their sport to new levels and been proclaimed the best to ever wield a racket, with 43 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here