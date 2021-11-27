Archeologists Uncover Pile of Artefacts in Egypt Over 3,500-year-old

A team of Polish archeologists have excavated a heap of artifacts, believed to be used as offerings to the ancient Egyptian goddess of love and fertility in a 3,500-year-old garbage dump in Luxor, Egypt. The artifacts were discovered at a temple built for worshipping the goddess Hathor. Ancient Egypt revered Goddess Hathor, who is known from reliefs in the temple of Hatshepsut and from Egyptian mythology. The Goddess is often shown in the form of a cow or as a woman with cow ears. According to a report by The First News, Polish archaeologists working at the site in Luxor came across the ancient dump while working on the reconstruction of the Chapel of the Goddess Hathor, situated in the Temple of Hatshepsut complex. The report mentions that the team from the Polish Centre of Mediterranean Archaeology of the University of Warsaw came across ceramic flasks with breast motifs and cow figurines in the rubble. Several dozen female figurines were discovered in the tomb which was concealed by the rubbish surface on top. The ancient dump had remained untouched since ancient times. Archeologists believe that these artifacts were given as offerings to Hathor, including painted plates and bowls with plant motifs, symbolising rebirth from the Land of the Dead.

Speaking to The First News, Patryk Chudzik, excavation head and member of the research team said, “After entering it, however, it turned out that it had never been examined and cleaned, because the debris was lying up to a height of about half a metre. The votive offerings were left by local residents asking Hathor for her support." Chudzik also said, “In antiquity the tomb fell prey to robbers. It must have been valuable, because it belonged to a person closely associated with Pharaoh Mentuhotep II, probably his son or wife."

How come the artifacts were found in a state of piled up dum? The team of archeologists speculate that the items were placed by local Egyptian devotees thousands of years ago at the Chapel of Hathor. Since there were so many devotees who offered the artifacts, the temple managers had to clear them away, hence creating the pile of rubbish.

