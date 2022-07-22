Are Aliens Coming? 'Bizarre' Pink Sky Over Australian Town Has Something to Do With Cannabis

In Australia, residents in the northern Victorian town of Mildura witnessed a bright pink glow in the skies. Was it an alien invasion? Season five of Stranger Things? The eerie pink light was observed in the cloudy-night sky. Tammy Szumowski, a local resident, in a report by The Guardian said, “It was very bizarre. I was on the phone to my mum, and my dad was saying the world was ending."

Even more bizarre than this was the reason behind it. The glow was seen coming from Pharmaceutical company Cann Group’s local medicinal cannabis facility. This happened after the blackout blinds had been left open. The company confirmed the reason.

Advertisement

Rhys Cohen, senior communications manager at Cann Group Ltd, while speaking to the Guardian explained that cannabis plants require different spectrums of light to encourage their growth. This is why a red spectrum light is often used. “Normally the facility would have blackout blinds that come down at night, and will in the future block that glow," he said.

People took to Twitter and shared images of the bizarre phenomenon. One person wrote, “Residents of Mildura in Australia thought they were being invaded by aliens Wednesday night, due to a weird pink glow in the sky. But it was due to grow lights at a local weed farm."

Advertisement

This comes just a few days after Antarctica witnessed fiery pink and purple sky as a result of an ‘afterglow’ of the Tonga volcano eruption. It is being said that the eruption created a dazzling stratospheric spectacle. This phenomenon has been previously observed in New Zealand and Australia over the past month and is said to be the aftermath of the Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai volcanic eruption in January 2022. After realising this, the scientists working in the region reported the phenomenon to New Zealand’s National Institute of Water and Atmospherics (Niwa).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier, the people of Zhoushan city in China witnessed mysterious blood-red skies leading to panic among the residents. Videos showed the sky over the port city in crimson colour along with thick layers of fog. Reports suggest the sky was the reddest towards the port areas. Global Times reported people recorded the skies turning crimson red, from their houses, balconies, and streets. The videos and photos of the phenomenon went viral with more than 150 million views on Chinese social media platforms Sina and Weibo. Many of the users termed the phenomenon a bad omen over the Chinese government’s handling of Covid-19 in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.