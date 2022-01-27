Are Mexican Cartels Using Grand Theft Auto Online to Recruit Drug Mules?

If you are a fan of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game series, you will know that they are all about working for different drug cartels and gangs. You choose to work for a cartel and you get handsome rewards in form of in-game money. However, in recent times, GTA players will know how it is to work for drug cartels in a purely literal sense. Mexican drug cartels are apparently using video games such as GTA Online to recruit new members into their risky and deadly operations.

Cartels have traditionally relied on locals and word of mouth to expand their ranks, but with the advent of the digital age, it comes as no surprise that they’re turning to the internet to recruit new members. However, using video games to do the same is totally unexpected. After being approached by a man named ‘George’ on GTA Online, a woman was detained for attempting to smuggle 60kg of methamphetamine, according to Forbes. When the woman named Alyssa Navarro was playing the game, she got a message from George. They began an internet acquaintance that supposedly evolved into a Snapchat friendship.

He allegedly offered her a job driving an electronics shipment across the US-Mexico border. According to George, the ‘runner’ job would pay her up to $2,000 every trip. Despite her initial skepticism, she eventually accepted the deal and consented to drive a Jeep Cherokee to Mexico, where she claims she was supposed to hand over the keys to a man named Alfredo. However, the vehicle was intercepted by border authorities at Arizona where they found a meth shipment stashed within the petrol tank. She has subsequently pled not guilty to conspiracy to import and sell methamphetamine, as well as possession, according to Forbes.

Last year, authorities were shocked when they discovered a cartel was contacting children through mobile phone games to be part of their operations. In October, Ricardo Meja, Mexico’s assistant public safety secretary, stated that on the online game platform Free Fire, a ‘possible cartel recruiter’ had contacted three boys, aged 11 to 14.

