Are Minimalist Designs Causing 'Death of Detail'? Twitter Thread Debates Identity Loss

Is the world facing a “death of detail" crisis? With the social media information boom and shortening attention spans, no one would be surprised. A Twitter thread by “The Cultural Tutor" has posited that this has been manifesting in architectural designs as well by way of minimalism. At the outset, the thread clarifies that it does not mean to attack “capital M Minimalism, which is a conscious design movement", but that it addresses “unconscious, small m minimalism". From scaffolding, park benches, telephone booths to the Warner Brothers logo, the thread pits contrasting photos of detailed structures that have been replaced by what’s now considered modern and suave.

The thread started an interesting debate. Many suggested that the designs shared in the thread were from times that did not necessarily signify morally superior “things to say" in general. Others said simply that it was a debate on cost effectiveness and time management.

“Please remember that I am not talking about a conscious minimalism here. If you like to decorate your room in a minimalist fashion, that *isn’t* a problem. It’s none of mine or anybody else’s business. The problem is this social drift towards absolute simplification…" the original thread further clarifies. “The worst crime of minimalist design is how it has stripped all colour away from things," it adds.

Do you think it’s a case of evolving taste or a sign of the times?

