Are Rocket Scientists, Brain Surgeons Really Smarter than Everyone? A Study Has the Answer

‘It’s not rocket science’: most of us have heard this refrain while trying to learn a new subject. The phrase indicates that ‘rocket science’ is pretty difficult to grasp and rocket scientists (or aerospace engineers) are people inherently smarter than the rest of the population. A similar view is held about brain surgeons too. But are these professionals really smarter than everyone? The answer is ‘no’, and yes, it has been proved scientifically. A study titled ‘“It’s not rocket science" and “It’s not brain surgery"—“It’s a walk in the park": prospective comparative study’ published in the Christmas edition of BMJ concluded that it is possible that both neurosurgeons and aerospace engineers are unnecessarily placed on a pedestal.

The study says: “Aerospace engineers and neurosurgeons were equally matched across most domains but differ in two respects: aerospace engineers showed better mental manipulation abilities, whereas neurosurgeons were better at semantic problem solving. Compared to the general population, aerospace engineers did not show significant differences in any domains. Neurosurgeons were able to solve problems faster than the general population but showed a slower memory recall speed."

As many as 600 aerospace engineers and 148 neurosurgeons took part in the study. They were asked to complete 12 tasks which are known to test distinct aspects of human cognition. The study found that the neurosurgeons showed significantly higher scores than the aerospace engineers in semantic problem solving, aerospace engineers showed significantly higher scores in mental manipulation and attention. No difference was found between groups in domain scores for memory, spatial problem solving, problem solving speed, and memory recall speed. When each group’s scores for the six domains were compared with those in the general population, only two differences were significant: the neurosurgeons’ problem solving speed was quicker and their memory recall speed was slower.

The researchers felt that other specialties might deserve to be on a pedestal, and future work should aim to determine the most deserving profession.

