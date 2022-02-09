'Are We Using Phone or is it Using Us?' Desi Comic Perfectly Sums Up Mobile 'Addiction'

The majority of people feel that in the 21st century, it is normal to check our phone notifications first thing in the morning after waking up or scroll the internet as the last thing at night before going to bed. But, without realising the enormity of our addiction to mobile phones, many of us spend hours just scrolling the social media apps, as they have become a very big part of our daily lives. For the unversed, the term NOMOPHOBIA or No Mobile Phone Phobia is used to describe a condition when people have a fear of being detached from mobile phone connectivity. Now, summing up all our addictions and experiences a video has come forth that is forcing everyone to take a good hard look at ourselves.

Youtuber and content creator Yuvraj Dua’s recent “Phone ka 24-hour nasha” video details how everyone has fallen prey to a new addiction. The Youtuber’s video about mobile addiction has netizens feeling guilty as charged.

The video begins with Dua saying, “Bina kuch phunke, bina kuch piye, bina koi goli gatke hame chadh chuka hai ek bahot hi zehreela nasha, 24 ghante phone se chipke rehne ki bhaedi aadat (Without inhaling anything, without drinking anything, without taking any pill, we have addicted ourselves to a very poisonous drug, and that is the bad habit of being on phone for 24 hours)”

In addition, he said, “Har paanch minute baad, haathon mein insta khulna ki khurak aise machti hai, jaise angutha ragad ragad ke ismein se jinn nikal aayega aur teen khwahishen puri karega (We tend to scroll through Instagram every five minutes as if rubbing a thumb on the screen will make a genie pop out and fulfill our wishes.”

In a different comparison, the Youtuber linked screen-time with inflation, and said, “Har cheez ke bhao ke sath, yeh (screen-time) bhi badta ja raha hai (Like soaring prices, screen-time is also going up).” Next, he sarcastically commented how easily we memorise the trending reel songs and then he goes on to ask the real question, “Are we using the phone, or the phone is using us? Are we using up the phone’s battery or is the phone using our brains?”

While concluding his short video, Yuvraj asked the netizens to give it a thought that whether internet users are busy paying EMIs for the phones or if the phone is eating away our sleep in installments. In the caption, the Youtuber asked the viewers to tag their friends and ask them to reduce their screen time.

