Areia Prata, Brazil’s Radioactive Beach, as Dangerous as Nuclear Power Plant

When people think of a vacation, they either want to spend their time in the hills or on the beaches, where they can breathe fresh air. Brazil is also one of the few countries famous for its beautiful beaches, but none are quite like Praia Da Areia Preta, located in the Brazilian city of Guarapari.

While all the beaches in Brazil are crowded, the Areia Preta beach remains quiet.

Why is the sand in the middle black?

The sand is black, owing to its moderate quantities of monazite, rich in phosphate mineral with several rare-earth elements, including uranium and thorium. According to research, the radiation in the middle reaches 170 mSv every year. According to estimates, the radiation level of this sand is 400 times the background radiation of America, whereas, through an X-ray, a person has to pass 100 μSv radiation simultaneously.

Radiation was first seen in 1880:

The Guarapari’s monazite-rich black sand was discovered in 1880 by Austrian scientist Carl Auer von Welsbach. Carl was looking for thorium, which was the best source for his newly invented incandescent mantles.

In 1972, a doctor named Silva Mello claimed to cure many diseases through radioactive sand. What was then, ignoring the danger of radiation, people came to the beach and started covering themselves with sand. However, by 2002, studies made it clear that the sand here was as dangerous as a nuclear power plant and increases the risk of developing fatal conditions like skin and lung cancer.

