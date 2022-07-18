Arijit Singh Singing 'Kesariya' in Live Concert Before its Release Will Do Away Your Monday Blues

After much anticipation and a long wait - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s love anthem ‘Kesariya’ finally dropped on Sunday. The romantic number which has managed to keep the country hooked with its magical notes sees the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

While many have been enjoying this song on their television screens, few people got lucky when the National Award-winning singer, Arijit Singh, sang the song in his live concert on the night of Saturday, July 16 in Sydney. The videos from that concert have now emerged on social media.

The two-minute-fifty-two seconds song chronicles the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they confess their love for each other at the spiritual location of Varanasi. Here is a clip from Arijit’s live concert:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather 90.7K views. Netizens have been left awestruck by listening to his magical voice. “I got goosebumps," wrote a Twitter user. Many have also said that the video sounds more soothing than the actual song. “This sounds sooo soothing unlike the actual song," wrote a user.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Kesariya has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love anthem has been composed by Pritam. Although the teaser of the song was loved unanimously, making everyone wonder what was in the store for all, the full-length track, however, has managed to divide a few. More specifically, the “Love Storiya" bit.

The song Kesariya is special for many reasons, as it is the first song from the film that will see Alia and Ranbir romancing each other and it was close to the date of Ralia’s wedding that Ayan released the teaser of the song. The teaser featured Ranbir and Alia romancing on the Ganga ghats of Varanasi and it left their fans rooting for them. The chemistry between the couple was endearing and that is what won the hearts of the fans.

