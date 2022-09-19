Arizona Icecream Shop Serves a World Record 266 Milkshake Flavours in Over an Hour

If you love to gorge on ice cream and especially milkshake flavours and are always on the lookout for the best outlet that can serve them to you, you may have to pack your bags and head off to the US. Because, apparently no other outlet in the world can outrun the Arizona-based ice cream shop Snow Cap, when it comes to making and delivering a large variety of milkshake flavours in the shortest possible time.

If you think it is just a throwaway statement, let us inform you that it is official. Snow Cap, the ice cream shop in Seligman, United States has registered its name in the Guinness World Record by serving 266 different flavours of milkshakes in just one and a half hours.

This may puzzle people as there are not so many flavours of milkshakes even known to exist. However, the family-owned business decided to tread into unknown territory by trying out all possible combinations of every flavour that existed. These included milkshakes with nachos, burgers, and other snacks on top put on display.

The experimentation with different combinations ultimately led to 266 different flavours, which were served up on the menu in a record time of one and a half hours, as confirmed by Guinness World Records representatives present on spot. Engine oil manufacturer Mobil1, whose Keep Route 66 kickin journey coincided with the event, shared the news on their handle.

The ice cream business, owned by the Delgadillo family, also shared their achievement on their own social media handle.

Closer back home, Lulu Mall in Thiruvananthapuram also found its way into the Guinness World Records very recently, when, on the occasion of Onam, 400 flower carpets were laid by 2000 students in just a span of three hours.

