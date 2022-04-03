Army Dedicates Dal Lake's First Floating Hamlet to the People of Jammu and Kashmir

The Army on Saturday dedicated the soft launch of Kashmir’s first floating hamlet on the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson told PTI. The soft launch of Kachri Mohalla as a sample tourist floating village was done by General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General D P Pandey and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, Colonel Emron Musavi said in a statement in Srinagar.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr along with Div Com Kashmir dedicated Dal Lake’s Kachri Mohalla as Sample Tourist Floating Village to citizens. He complimented efforts of residents & Govt Dept in support of the initiative. He reiterated Dal Lake’s place as Crown of #Kashmir."

Lt Gen Pandey said Dal Lake is the jewel in the crown of Kashmir and keeping it clean was the responsibility of all citizens and especially those who have made the lake their home. He complimented the divisional commissioner, the vice-chancellor of the J-K Lake Conservation and Management Authority and all 15 government departments mobilised in support of the initiative, the statement said. Lt Gen Pandey said the Kachri Mohalla model would be replicated in five more hamlets and would gradually spread to include all 55 hamlets.

Tourism has seen a growth spurt in the last few months in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials say seven thousand holidaymakers have reached Kashmir daily in the last three days, taking the number to 1.60 lakh in March. In January and February, despite disruptions in air and surface transport due to bad weather, 61,400 and 1.05 lakh guests arrived in the Valley. The numbers are expected to go up in the next three months. A look around at Dal lake suggests the footfall is huge. Every morning or evening, the lake area and the boulevard are swarming with tourists. The lakefront looks packed with shikaras setting sail on its waters. Hotels and eateries are doing brisk business while the tourist-filled cabs add to the traffic madness that Srinagar becomes during peak hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

