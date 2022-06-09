ARMY in Splits After Scary Figure by Apartment Window Turns Out to be Cutout of BTS' Jin

At times, a shadow can scare the hell out of you. Something similar happened when some people in a residential complex thought they spotted a ghost in their neighbour’s apartment. Nothing to worry about, as the so-called ghost turned out to be a cutout of a BTS member, Jin. The incident took place in the Philippines. A video, which captured an eerie figure by the curtains of an apartment in a high-rise condo, was shared on TikTok. The residents were worried about the occurrence of what they thought was paranormal activity. As the hazy structure continued to appear for several days, they alerted the building administrators to provide the “image" they saw, GMA reported.

Advertisement

When the administration spoke to the occupant of the apartment to warn them about what many thought was a ghost, the homeowner’s reply left people amused. The residents of the flat revealed that they had placed a life-size cutout of a member of the South Korean boy band BTS. It was their idol Jin (Kim SeokJin).

The revelation left people in splits. The hilarious event even created ripples among BTS’ global fandom. BTS fans, who are known as ARMY, found it quite relatable.

While some admitted that even they have life-size cutouts of BTS members but they do not keep them close to windows, others thought it was a good safety measure. Posting an image where two cutouts of BTS members were placed on two ends of a window, a fan wrote, “The reason why mine are hiding on the sides."

Advertisement

A couple of users opined that a standee could be a “good burglar deterrent."

“Worldwide handsome ghost," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, the ARMY are waiting for BTS’ upcoming album, Proof, this Friday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.