Army Jawan Embarks on 2800-km-long Journey on Foot for Covid-19 Vaccine Awareness

India on October 21 crossed the 1-billion-mark in COVID-19 vaccinations. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh emerged as the top five states when it came to administering the highest number of doses. Even though the country has achieved the milestone in remarkable time period, there are many who are still hesitant of getting inoculated. In a bid to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination, an army jawan has started a journey from Rameshwaram to Ayodhya, on foot. The jawan, who has been identified as Balamurugan, joined the army in 2008. His 2800-km-long journey to create awareness about COVID vaccines started on October 16. Times Now reported that Balamurugan was seen carrying flags of 197 countries throughout the journey.

Balamurugan’s travel from Rameshwaram to Ayodhya is not just to create awareness about COVID-19 vaccinations but also to pay tribute. According to the army jawan, it is his unique way to pay tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief ministers of all states, the doctors, and all other health care workers, who have tirelessly worked over the last 18 months.

Advertisement

Balamurugan plans to cover 30 kms per day, hence, he will complete his journey in approximately three months. Many people have taken to walk some extra kilometres in order to send a message, or create awareness about an important issue, or help someone in need.

Not many days have passed when an 11-year-old boy embarked on a 320-km journey on foot, to support a petition calling for a nationwide carbon tax. The youngster set himself the task of covering the distance in his summer holidays to raise awareness about climate change.

Earlier this year, in April, a 33-year-old man walked 600 kms for charity. And he covered the distance on foot, while wearing a bear suit all the time. The main walked 644 kms from Los Angeles to San Francisco and was able to raise $7,100 (Rs. 532468.05) for charity.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.