Army Jawans Make Human Chain to Rescue People Stranded in Uttarakhand Floods

Even as rains wreaked havoc in parts of Uttarakhand with tragic reports of loss of life from the state, a video has gone viral which captures how army personnel have been rescuing people even in the most adverse of conditions. Amid the never ending rains that are causing havoc, army men were seen helping people who were left stranded due to the rains. In the video, army personnel were seen forming a human chain to rescue the people. The incessant rains have caused major damage to life and property with the disaster management and government forces constantly trying to rescue lives and provide food and shelter to the affected.

Netizens reacted to the video as people praised the jawans for their bravery and selfless service in rescuing lives.

So far 46 people have lost their lives in the state, according to the reports so far due to heavy rains and flood, news agency ANI said. The National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force also have been deployed to conduct relief operations in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand. “May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway to help those affected. I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being," he tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a survey of the damages caused due to the rains.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued over 300 people from flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand, the federal force said on Tuesday. The NDRF has deployed 15 teams in the state. The Kumaon region of the hill state has been severely hit by heavy rains, leading to razing of houses and leaving many trapped in the debris.

