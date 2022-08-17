ARMYs Outraged After Indian Prof Verbally Abuses BTS Fan For Spam Comments During Class

There was uproar among BTS ARMY after a professor verbally abused a student for allegedly repeatedly mentioning the band in the comments during an online class. Siddhartha Misra, a professor at learning platform Physics Wallah, could be seen in a now-deleted clip, mocking BTS for “wearing lipstick" and dancing. He said that he would make the student “bleed from the nose" and engage in physical violence but could not because she was a girl. He said he would not indulge in such behaviour only because he couldn’t do it with a “kanya". After facing immense backlash, the professor posted an apology video on Instagram.

In his apology, Misra stated that the student had been wrong in bombarding with her BTS ARMY-related comments, but conceded that he should not have “scolded" her so much. He said that his family had seen the viral clip of his exchange with the student and made him realise that he had gone overboard.

However, he spoke about the work stress a teacher has to deal with and how her comments may have hindered other students who had actual doubts about the lessons being given. He also commended BTS and said that he had no intention of defaming them.

However, Misra’s comments triggered a wider debate about the stigma that BTS faces in India and the violent nature of masculinity which cannot make peace with anyone whose gender expression differs from society’s stipulated rules.

In his apology, Misra seemed to backtrack from what appeared to be his earlier stance on BTS, called them hardworking and said that the students, too, should aspire to work hard like them.

