ARMYs Slam Netflix for Joke Comparing BTS 'Hiatus' to One Direction's

BTS and ARMYs have been having an eventful month. Ever since the band’s FESTA Dinner, there has been controversy and several clarifications issued by BTS members regarding what has been misunderstood as a “hiatus". Now, adding onto the noise, Netflix’s official account tweeted out a joke that has drawn ire from ARMYs. Using an Umbrella Academy scene reading “The only thing we have in common is childhood trauma", Netflix tweeted, ‘Millennials going through the Destiny’s Child “hiatus"… Gen Z going through the One Direction “hiatus"… Generation Alpha going through the BTS “hiatus".’ The joke did not sit well with ARMYs as BTS and HYBE have clarified that BTS is not going on hiatus, that only the musical focus of the members would currently be “individual".

The “Generation Alpha" reference did not go down well either, as it perpetuates the falsehood that all ARMYs are young people. Gen Alpha refers to those born in 2010 and after.

Taking to Weverse, Namjoon recently revealed that he received the most number of messages since he made his debut with BTS following the FESTA dinner video release. He noted that there were a lot of ‘provocative and partially interpreted keywords’ such as disband, hiatus, big announcement, etc in it. While the members had anticipated such a reaction, the BTS rapper confessed it still feels ‘bitter’.

