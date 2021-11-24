Why ARMYs are Trending 'Beethoven Sunbaenim' 194 Years After Composer's Death

The nominations for next year’s Grammy Awards have been revealed and a number of surprising entrants have been raising eyebrows on Twitter. Beethoven’s musical genius leaves no room for questioning, but people on the Internet seemed amused by the fact that his music continues to feature among the Grammy nominations even 194 years after his death. Twitterati aren’t exactly dragging Beethoven, but the alleged unfairness of Grammy nominations. One of the phrases finding mention among the tweets often is “Beethoven sunbaenim". In Korean, “sunbaenim" refers to someone who is a senior, superior or older. This is being trended mostly by BTS fans who have been claiming that the Korean boy band has been snubbed in major categories, with only one nomination at the Grammys. ARMYs, in fact, also got “Scammys" trending on Twitter. Six artists’ renditions of Beethoven’s sonatas, symphonies and concertos, on the other hand, were nominated. For instance, Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim), was nominated for “Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas" in the Album Notes category. This was the reason that “Beethoven grammy sweep" became a thing on Twitter.

The sentence “congratulations beethoven sunbaenim oppa for killing it this year on grammy noms. are y’all streaming beethoven symphony no. 9?" is not something that anyone could have foreseen reading except during a collision of several parallel universes, but here it is on ARMY Twitter.

Jon Batiste scored the most nominations with 11 on Tuesday. Batiste earned an album of the year nod for “We Are" along with record of the year with “Freedom," a feel-good ode to the city of New Orleans. His nominations span several genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

“Oh my goodness. I’m still in a state of astonishment and shock," Batiste told The Associated Press moments after learning of the nominations. “I’m just really happy that we were able to make something in complete artistic integrity and have it be recognized."

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each came away with the second-most nominations with eight by the time the Recording Academy was done announcing its nominees for its Jan 31 show. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo both had seven nods.

(With inputs from AP)

