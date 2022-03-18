Arnold Schwarzenegger Has a Powerful Message for Russians amid the War in Ukraine

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video asking Russians to see the truth of the war unleashed on Ukraine. In no time, the video, in which the former governor of California asks Russians to stand up against the war, went viral. In his emphatic address spanning 9.16 minutes, the Terminator actor started by talking about Russian weightlifting champion, Yury Petrovich Vlasov, and how he inspired a young Arnold. He said that Russians are being told that the war has been started to de-Nazify Ukraine, but the fact is that the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a Jew.

“I know that your government has told you this is a war to de-Nazify Ukraine. This is not true. De-Nazify Ukraine? It is a country with a Jewish president—a Jewish president, I might add, whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis. Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this civil war; this is not the Russian people’s war," added Arnold.

“The Russian government has lied not only to its citizens, but also to its soldiers. Some of the soldiers were told they were going to fight the Nazis. Some were told that the Ukrainian people would greet them like heroes. Some were told that they was simply going on exercises—they didn’t even know that they were going into war," he added.

Netizens thanked the actor for the message.

“Your opinion is very important for Russian people, generations were raised on movies with you. I’m standing against the war and working in Navalny’s team. Could you please give us a video commentary with your thoughts about the news?"

“What a wonderful and powerful message! Not blaming or demonizing Russian people, but telling about the happenings in Ukraine and how it’s not a war to protect Russia, but an aggressive war of conquest! I hope you reach far and inspire others to do the same!"

More than 1.7 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion on February 24, according to the latest data from the United Nations.

