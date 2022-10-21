'Mailborn it is': Arshdeep Singh Cannot Get 'Melbourne' Right on Instagram and Fans Wonder Why

Is Arshdeep Singh trolling all of us with his deliberate typos? That was one of the thoughts that crossed the minds of many cricket fans who tuned in to Instagram on Thursday to check the young Indian pacer’s travel photos to Melbourne. India and Pakistan are to lock horns in a highly-anticipated T20 World Cup encounter at the MCG on Sunday.

Singh, on his official Instagram account, shared a photo from the flight and captioned it: “Mailborn it is." In another Instagram story, the cricketer snapped the skyline of Melbourne and wrote: “Male-bone."

Arshdeep Singh’s typo-laden Instagram stories attracted plenty of attention from cricket fans who trolled the youngster for his “poor" English skills.

While some wondered if Singh had realised his rookie error in the first post but still took the goof-up on the chin by repeating the typo rather ironically in the next story as a clapback to fans trolling him across social media platforms.

Or perhaps it was revenge served cold?

Here is what the youngster posted on Instagram:

But Arshdeep Singh’s prowess at English is the least of worries for fans who are anxiously awaiting the high-octane match between the arch-rivals on 23rd October. For one, it may never take place, if weather forecasts are anything to go by.

Yes, if the predictions of Accuweather.com are to be believed, there is a 68% chance of precipitation in the morning which reduces to 25% in the afternoon. However, by the evening, the showers are likely to be heavier with approximately 2 hours of continuous downpours. The cloud cover would be around 94 percent throughout.

The start time of the game is 7 pm local time, which is 1:30 pm IST. In such a case, there is quite a possibility that much awaited India vs Pakistan game might go without a single ball being played. It’s to be noted that there are no reserve days for the group-stage clashes but only for the semi-finals and the final.

You can check the complete weather report here.

