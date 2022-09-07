Home » News » Buzz » Arshdeep Singh's 20th Over Saga Against SL, Pakistan Has Given Indian Fans Their New Death Bowler

India's Arshdeep Singh, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma before bowing his next delivery during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and India. (AP photo)
Arshdeep Singh delivered a near-perfect 20th over against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup match on Tuesday and it was acknowledged by Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

7 runs needed off 6 balls. Set Sri Lankan batters on the crease. India’s target of 174 perhaps looks 15-20 runs short. Young Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh with a 10+ bowling economy in the crucial Asia Cup match is handed the ball to deliver the 20th over. The 23-year-old pacer is lauded widely despite India’s loss.

Why?

Arshdeep Singh kept the Lankan batters on their toes, quite literally, with exceptional death-over bowling, one that had glimpses of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India’s mainstay. Apart from sloppy work from India on Singh’s fifth ball that could have very well changed the outcome of the match, the bowler from Madhya Pradesh impressed one and many with his yorkers and incredible discipline.

The fact that Singh had not much to defend, to begin with, but also dragged the run chase to the second-last ball of the night, keeping alive the hopes of hopelessly optimistic Indian cricket fans, wasn’t lost on anyone.

Appreciation tweets and posts popped up for the young bowler as soon as India’s virtual exit from Aisa Cup 2022 followed.

On a lighter note…

Arshdeep Singh found himself in an identical position when he had to defend 7 off 6 balls against Pakistan a few days ago in the Asia Cup. The results might have been the same on both occasions but cricket fans would now like to focus on the larger picture- watching Arshdeep Singh bowling in tandem with Bumrah.

