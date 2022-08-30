Artemis 1 Launch Cancelled Due to Engine Malfunction, Twitter Takes Off With Memes

NASA was all set to launch the Artemis I Moon mission. However, it has now been postponed due to a malfunctioning RS-25 engine on the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. As of now, the US space agency has not confirmed the next date for the launch, though there are two more launch windows. One is in four days on September 2, and the second is a few weeks down. This mission is one of its kind in what comes as a series of complex missions to widen humanity’s understanding of the Moon. The mission is supposed to demonstrate the capabilities and performance of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft during a six-week long mission.

While many were upset about the news of the mission being postponed, some people took to Twitter and took this opportunity to curate memes. Have a look for yourself:

Advertisement

The payload on the Orion capsule will include three test dummies. One dummy in an orange flight suit will take the commander’s seat, rigged with vibration and acceleration sensors. There are two other dummies made of material mimicking the human tissue. These will measure the cosim radiation on a human body, one of the biggest risk of spaceflights. One torso among these is also testing a protective vest from Israel.

Orion will also carry Biological Experiment-01 containing experiments on seeds, fungi, yeast and algae. There is also an on-board voice recognition system that has been developed in partnership with Amazon, Cisco, and Lockheed Martin.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here