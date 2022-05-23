Artist Drawing Five Sketches at Once is the Most Impressive Video You'll Watch Today

Being an artist requires sheer dedication. To complete an artwork, one needs to invest multiple hours of hard work and dedication. Some artists are born with creative minds and immense talent and they can pull off impossible tasks like a cakewalk. Just like this artist. He is going viral on the internet for drawing five superheroes on a large piece of paper simultaneously. Hard to believe? Check out his video here:

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Freehand drawing 5x. ="https://t.co/zazOSb8PGR">pic.twitter.com/zazOSb8PGR>>— Brian Roemmele (@BrianRoemmele) ="https://twitter.com/BrianRoemmele/status/1527847247056015360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

A Twitter user named Brian Roemmele posted a video of an artist making pencil drawings of five characters at the same time. He can be seen using a long rod on which five pencils are attached. His talent is unexceptional and netizens are shocked to witness such a unique artwork. While many lauded him, others thought it was an edited video.

One of the users reacted, “It’s too hard to do, requires a lot of patience." Another one commented, “OMG. That is the craziest amazing thing I’ve ever seen."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">OMG. That is the most crazy amazing thing I've ever seen. ="https://t.co/Wgy93rnzLR">pic.twitter.com/Wgy93rnzLR>>— MouseClayTia (@MouseClayT) ="https://twitter.com/MouseClayT/status/1528589552117587968?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 23, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Calling it a God’s gift, one of the users wrote, “Simply not fair to be this gifted."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">SIMPLY NOT FAIR TO BE THIS GIFTED ="https://t.co/UsN7EqBYSx">pic.twitter.com/UsN7EqBYSx>>— SilverAndBlackPanther (@SNBPanther) ="https://twitter.com/SNBPanther/status/1528451597532950528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 22, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>A section of the internet thought the video was too amazing to be true.

A user said, “He only draws one at a time, but the timelapse makes it look like he is drawing them all at once. This is a common video now with artists figuring it out."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">he only draws one at a time, but the timelapse makes it look like he is drawing them all at once. this is a common video now with artists figuring it out.>— Agent | CaptainKBD (@NZKyled) ="https://twitter.com/NZKyled/status/1527872036311568384?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

Calling it impossible, another one commented, “Not possible to do this all at once. He’s either able to do one at a time with the armature and the speed helps the illusion or there is some larger digital trickery going on."

="twitter-tweet">="en" dir="ltr">Not possible to do this all at once.;;He's either able to do one at a time with the armature and the speed helps the illusion or there is some larger digital trickery going on.>— Stranger Sun (@strangersun1) ="https://twitter.com/strangersun1/status/1528191710957813760?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 22, 2022>> src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">>

This isn’t the first time an artist is going overboard in showcasing their unbelievable talent. Earlier, a video of a fashion food artist from Los Angles, named Ruby Perman, went viral as she recreated some of the popular celebs’ looks on plates using fruit and veggies for her art.

