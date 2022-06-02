Artist Draws Sketch of Lady Passenger in Mumbai Local, Her Reaction is Priceless

An artist’s attempt at spreading happiness is getting viral on social media and is being loved whole-heartedly by netizens. Mumbai-based artist Alisha Vivek Angre, who creates wall murals and canvas paintings, never regrets “carrying a bunch of art supplies," as because of that, she drew some moments of kindness for a lady she met on the train recently.

Riding on the Mumbai locals, Alisha was doodling on her journey when her activity caught an old lady’s attention. Peeping with interest, the lady initiated a heart conversation that resulted in Alisha pencil-sketching the lady‘s portrait. Sharing her experience in her caption, Alisha wrote, “This lady was travelling to the same place I was and she couldn’t help but peep in my book. She was the sweetest and kept talking to me."

Alisha stated that she couldn’t record “everything" as the train was shaky. “Mumbai Locals never fail to amaze you with good people. I never regret carrying a bunch of art supplies because you never know when an idea may strike, what you might create and make someone smile," she added.

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by almost 2 lakh people and around 30,000 people have validated the video with a like. Users on Instagram poured in their emotions and reactions in the comment section.

“My heart is full" commented one user. Another wrote, “This is so beautiful." One user tagged the clip as “sweet" while others called it “wholesome." According to one user, “This can make someone’s day the most beautiful day."

While this is the first time that such a clip has surfaced from India, social media has several other artists who surprise fellow passengers by making a portrait of them on the train. One such artist is Devon Rodriguez. Take a look:

What are your thoughts on this?

