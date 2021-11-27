Artist Installs 15-feet Plastic Olive Ridley Turtle at Puri Beach to Raise Awareness

Manveer Singh, a visual artist based in Delhi, has installed a 15-feet Olive Ridley sea turtle at Puri beach in Orissa constructively making the use of plastic. Through his art, Manveer aims to highlight the problems which are faced by turtles and other sea animals because of the usage of plastic, reported ANI. Manveer said that despite the fact that mass nesting has been done in Orissa, very few Olive Ridley sea turtles have managed to survive, all because of pollution.

Manveer is popularly known as Plasticwalla. According to him, he gets inspiration for his art from mother nature. Manveer has so far managed to recycle about 350 kilograms of plastics making some very beautiful objects of different shapes and sizes. Puri beach was chosen for this work given the fact that it is a very famous tourist spot so Manveer had an opportunity for better connectivity with the people present there and convey to them the objectives he wishes to achieve via his artwork.

Talking about the support he garners from the public he says, “People support me. I caution people about the plastics that they do not see that they are using. I ask them to check the packaging of products they buy. I appeal them to give dry, multi-layered plastic to me."

Manveer’s artwork was selected from the 26 aspirants who applied from all across India. In total, 250 turtles have been combined to create this artwork of 15 feet. Manveer has been the winner of the “METIS initiative on plastics and Indo pacific ocean 2021". METIS initiative has been the joint project of Utsha foundation and AFD.

Meanwhile, to safeguard the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles ahead of the nesting season, the Odisha Government has launched a mobile application that would alert fishermen about the no-fishing zones in the Bay of Bengal.

