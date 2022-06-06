Artist Makes Johnny Depp’s Portrait Using Rubik’s Cubes, Video Goes Viral

American actor Johnny Depp recently won the defamation suit against his wife and was awarded 15 million dollars in compensation by the court. Following the verdict, the Depp fans have been celebrating all across the world.

And since everyone is celebrating the verdict in their way, an artist made the photo of Johnny Depp using something you can’t imagine. Well, that’s no ordinary picture. The artist didn’t traditional pencils or colours but Rubik’s cubes to make an art piece.

Advertisement

A video of the same work has been shared on the famous Instagram account Arts Promote. In the viral video, the artist is seen making Johnny Depp’s portrait with the help of a Rubik’s cube. He took a frame and started setting hundreds of Rubik’s cubes in it. Gradually, when the picture was complete, the face of The Pirates of the Caribbean actor emerged.

As soon as he applied the last cube, a complete picture of Johnny Depp, which looked breathtakingly beautiful, became visible. The name of the artist is Timothy Huynh (@souptimmy), who is famous for making pictures with Rubik’s cubes on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/souptimmy/

The video has more than 30 lakh views on Instagram and more than 1,79,000+ likes making it viral. People were in awe of the beauty of the artist’s work in the comments section. They were surprised at how good the portrait turned out to be and that too with a Rubik’s cube.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.