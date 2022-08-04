Artist Mimicking Celebrity Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot is On-point

After Ranveer Singh bared it all for a photoshoot for a paper magazine, the internet was thrown into a tizzy. The actor immediately became the centre of attention. The photoshoot resulted in myriad reactions from people in the form of opinions, memes, and even an FIR. The buzz that the pictures created seems to have not subsided yet, as now, a hilarious video is doing rounds on various social media platforms. It shows how different Bollywood celebrities would have reacted to Ranveer’s magazine photoshoot. In the clip, an artist named Sumedh Shinde is seen mimicking multiple celebrities.

The title of the video read, “Celebrities on Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot." The first in line is Nawazuddin Siddique. The artist does a marvelous job at mimicking the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and delivers a famous dialogue from the movie but with a twist.

Next comes John Abraham who advises Ranveer to “work on his thighs and a bit on the arms." Several other celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Pankaj Tripathi were also mimicked by the artist.

Shared on Twitter by a user named Sanjoy Ghose, the clip was accompanied by a caption that read, “Fantastic! Superb! Hilarious!" Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by more than 16 lakh people. Netizens were extremely impressed by the show that Shinde had put on for them. One user said, “This one is a gem!"

“Wow. He is amazing," wrote another.

Television host, Danish Sait, too, chimed in and wrote, “The best impersonator ever! I remember being awestruck by his talent on Indian Idol many years ago."

Many shared which celebrity’s impersonations they found to be most accurate. For instance, this user thinks Pankaj Tripathi was the best.

While this user thinks Hrithik’s mimicry was “most accurate."

So, which celebrity impression was your favourite?

