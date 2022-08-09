As CWG Concludes, Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Tamil Nadu Boy Performing Stunts On Road

As India concluded the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by securing the fourth position on the medal tally table, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra chanced upon a clip of a skilled little boy performing acrobatic stunts in Tamil Nadu. Anand is known for lauding and promoting Indian talents on his social media space. In the latest video that he shared, a little boy can be seen showing off his acrobatic skills on a road. Anand, like many other Twitter users, suggested: “Get this talent on the fast track."

He took to his Twitter feed and shared a video of a boy hailing from Tamil Nadu. In the viral clip, the boy does multiple back flips and at the end, he does a twist flip and lands smoothly. The business tycoon is quite amazed by the boy’s talent and also showed concern at the same time.

Advertisement

He wrote in the caption, “And after the Gold rush for India at the CWG 2022 the next generation of talent is shaping up. Unsupported. We need to get this talent on the fast track. (This video shared by a friend who has seen this boy in a village near Tirunelveli)."

The post received many reviews supporting the boy on the micro-blogging site. Some agreed with Anand Mahindra while some of the users asked him to help the boy. One wrote, “You have the strength to support such talent. Hope you will establish an academy to guide such talented youth."

Advertisement

While another user tweeted, “Agreed, there is so much talent out there, I feel efforts have been made to provide facilities and tap such talented youngsters but there is a lot more to do…"

One of the users also suggested Anand enter the sports sector and wrote, “Wow Sir! The Mahindra family has contributed hugely to developing industries in India! Time for a venture in developing sports?"

Notably, in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, India bagged 22 gold medals, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals which took the total tally to 61 medals.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here